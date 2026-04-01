//Valdosta Rotary Awards Education Grants

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PHOTO: Dr. Kendal Crawford, Valdosta City Schools director of instructional technology and media, left, accepts a $1,000 grant for the Wildcats on Wheels program from Valdosta Rotary Club Literacy Chair Deanna Smith and President Thressea H. Boyd.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Rotary awarded two $1,000 grants to support Valdosta City Schools’ W.O.W. Bus and Wiregrass student tools.

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Janie Jones, a Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation board member, along with Executive Vice President Michael Williams and Executive Director of Fundraising Will Bostelman, accepts a $1,000 grant from Valdosta Rotary Club Literacy Chair Deanna Smith and President Thressea H. Boyd to support students in purchasing tools and equipment for technical training programs.

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Rotary Club has awarded two $1,000 grants to support local education initiatives, benefiting Valdosta City Schools’ Wildcats on Wheels (W.O.W.) program and the purchase of tools for Wiregrass Georgia Technical College students.

The grants were funded through Rotary District 6920 with matching support from the Valdosta Rotary Club.

“We are inspired by the impact these efforts are making across our community—from bringing books directly to young readers to equipping students with the tools they need for career success,” said Thressea H. Boyd, president of the Valdosta Rotary Club. “The grants reflect Rotary’s commitment to education, literacy, and workforce development.”

The Valdosta City Schools’ W.O.W. Bus program delivers books directly to students across the community, creating greater opportunities for reading and learning outside the classroom.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Valdosta Rotary Club for its generous grant and continued investment in our students and community,” said Dr. Kendal Crawford, Valdosta City Schools director of Instructional Technology and Media. “This support will have a meaningful impact by providing more opportunities for students to connect with books and develop strong reading habits.”

The W.O.W. Bus relies on community support to expand its reach and enhance literacy opportunities for local students.

“As someone whose life was changed by public education, I know firsthand the power of literacy and the opportunities it creates,” said Dr. Craig Lockhart, superintendent of Valdosta City Schools.“The Valdosta Rotary Club’s support helps us bring those opportunities directly to our students and our community.”

The grant to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will help offset the cost of tools and equipment needed for technical training programs, enabling students to enter high-demand careers.

“We are deeply grateful for the Valdosta Rotary Club’s investment in our students,” said DeAnnia Clements, president of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. “This support ensures our students have the resources they need to complete their programs and contribute to the economic growth of our region.”

For more information on the Valdosta Rotary Club, email rotaryofvaldosta@gmail.com