//Former GA Court Clerk Arrested for Theft

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MAYSVILLE – Former Maysville court clerk Jessica Daniels arrested after GBI investigates missing municipal court funds.

Release:

Maysville, Ga (April 2, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged former Maysville Municipal Court Clerk Jessica Daniels, age 48, for Computer Trespass, Computer Forgery, and Theft by Taking.

In February of 2026, the Maysville Police Department requested the GBI Office of Special Investigations to assist with an investigation into missing money from the Maysville Municipal Court. The investigation led to Daniels’s arrest on April 2, 2026.

Daniels was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Office of Special Investigations at 404-239-2106. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be given to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.