//VSU Hosts Immersive Deaf Deaf World Experience

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VALDOSTA – The American Sign Language Club at Valdosta State University will present Deaf Deaf World from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 14.

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VALDOSTA — The American Sign Language Club at Valdosta State University will present Deaf Deaf World from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, in the Student Union. This immersive event is presented free of charge and is open to the public.

Campus and community members are invited to take a walk through VSU’s Deaf Deaf World and gain a deeper understanding of what it is like to navigate a predominantly hearing world as a deaf or hard-of-hearing person. Spoken communication will not be allowed, and participants must rely on visual cues, body language, written notes, or assistance from an American Sign Language interpreter to engage with others and complete everyday tasks.

Deaf Deaf World participants will navigate through a selection of stations that simulate places a person might visit in their everyday life, such as a café or hospital. They will also have an opportunity to play ASL games, learn some basic ASL, and discover Deaf culture and history.

VSU is a destination for students across the United States who are eager to pursue careers in American Sign Language/English interpreting. It is one of only two colleges in Georgia to offer a Bachelor of Science in Education in the subject matter, and graduates are in high demand due to a critical shortage of American Sign Language interpreters.

VSU’s Department of Teacher Education also offers a Master of Arts in Teaching in Special Education: Deaf/Hard-of-Hearing and a Minor in Deaf Studies.

Deaf Deaf World activities will take place in Student Union Ballrooms B-C. VSU’s Student Union is located at the intersection of Baytree Road and Oak Street. Parking is available in the Oak Street lot.

The idea of creating immersive environments for hearing people to experience the Deaf world originated with the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, said Mya Georgia, vice president of VSU’s ASL Club. Katie Norman serves as president.

Events like VSU’s Deaf Deaf World often highlight the need for access technology.