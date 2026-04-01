//Wiregrass Foundation Awards $25K in Scholarships

VALDOSTA – Thirty-nine Wiregrass students receive $25,000 in donor-funded scholarships for tuition, fees, books, and program expenses.
Release:
VALDOSTA, GA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation awarded 39 scholarships totaling $25,000 this semester to help students complete their education and develop workforce skills. These scholarships were made possible through the generosity of college supporters and will assist with tuition, fees, books, and other program-related expenses. The scholarships were merit-based, and applicants were required to complete an application and provide letters of support.
The students awarded scholarships for the Spring Semester represent Wiregrass Tech’s Valdosta, Ben Hill-Irwin, Cook, and Coffee campuses, as well as online learners. The list below is sorted by the student’s county of residence and includes each student’s name, the scholarship they received, and their program of study:
Ben Hill County
Tanjania Moss – The Joe & Audis Compton Scholarship – Practical Nursing Certificate
Keirra Andrews – Buck and Libby Anderson Scholarship – Transitions in Nursing, ASN Bridge
Hannah Fletcher – Marion H. Massee, III Memorial Scholarship – Nursing
Berrien County
Traci Urquhart – Farmers & Merchants Bank Scholarship – Radiologic Technology
Brooks County
Javahzne Arnold – CJB Industries Scholarship – Esthetician
Coffee County
Amber Harper – Asa & Sue Whitfield Scholarship – Practical Nursing Certificate
Melissa Lynch – Hanna Family Scholarship – Nursing
Toni Roberts – Francis Lott Coffee County Lions Club Scholarship – Practical Nursing Certificate
Efrain Garcia – Premium Peanut Scholarship – Industrial Systems
Cecilia Rivers – William H. Crider, Jr. Scholarship – Phlebotomy
Jennifer Paulk – Marion H. Massee, III Memorial Scholarship – Nursing Technician
Walton Lott – Hanna Family Scholarship – Computer Support Specialist
Colquitt County
Victoria Dowell – Kevin Acree Memorial Scholarship – Culinary Arts
Cook County
Jennifer Edwards – Kiwanis Club of Cook County Scholarship – Accounting
Dodge County
Destiny Davis-Deberry – Buck and Libby Anderson Scholarship – Practical Nursing LPN
Lowndes County
Maria DaVila Cruz – The Howard Jordan Scholarship – Practical Nursing Certificate
Caitlyn Rollins – Clarence Smith Memorial Scholarship – Cybersecurity
Adrian Graham – George W. “Jack” Strickland Foundation Scholarship – Medical Laboratory Technology
Elijah Terrell – Trulieve Scholarship – Mechatronics
Lashonda Thomas – Flora Fourakers Scholarship – Health Information Management Technology
Jaliyah White – Michelle Brown Williams Memorial Scholarship – Dental Assisting
Melody Alonso – Sidney & Sharon Morris Scholarship – Radiologic Technology
Terrell Belcher – Sabal Trail Technical & Industrial Scholarship – Programmable Control Technician
Takiya Foster – Southwest Dental District Association Scholarship – Dental Hygiene
Takiya Foster – Emile T. Fisher Foundation Scholarship – Dental Hygiene
Katie Giddens – Brantley and Barbara Jenkins Culinary Scholarship – Cosmetology
Kamron Gilmore – Nadine Green & Ned Cone Scholarship – Welding
Kayla Herring – Randall Smith Dental Scholarship – Dental Hygiene
Mya Hooper – Dan Hatfield, Jr. Memorial Scholarship – Nursing Technician
Kailen Hunt – CJB Industries Scholarship – Surgical Technology
Audrey Merriman – Sidney & Sharon Morris Scholarship – Cosmetology
Mckenzie Sale – The Carolyn King Panizzi Scholarship – Accounting
Ruth Santoyo-Brinkley – Brantley and Barbara Jenkins Culinary Scholarship – Culinary Arts
Pierce County
Emily Perry – Francis Lott Coffee County Lions Club Scholarship – Practical Nursing Certificate
Thomas County
Chadwick Stewart – Benjamin Herron Memorial Scholarship – Criminal Justice
Ware County
Ellie Gosse – Francis Lott Coffee County Lions Club Scholarship – Cosmetology
Jessica Smith – Asa & Sue Whitfield Scholarship – Emergency Medical Technician
Shanya Wesley – Dr. Brad & Vicki Bynum Scholarship – Dental Hygiene
Wilcox County
Zoey Evers – The Rosalie And Buddy Kruger Scholarship – Cosmetology
Wiregrass is proud to have a strong network of donors who are committed to student success. The generosity of these supporters is key to helping students overcome financial barriers and achieve their educational and career goals.
“It’s so fulfilling to assist our students on their educational journey,” said Mona MacKenzie, Foundation Director. “I’m incredibly grateful to our donors for making this all possible.”
If you or your business would like to support students through scholarships, please contact Mona MacKenzie, Foundation Director, at 229-468-2102, email mona.mackenzie@wiregrass.edu, or visit wiregrass.edu/foundation.