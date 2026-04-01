//Wiregrass Foundation Awards $25K in Scholarships

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VALDOSTA – Thirty-nine Wiregrass students receive $25,000 in donor-funded scholarships for tuition, fees, books, and program expenses.

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VALDOSTA, GA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation awarded 39 scholarships totaling $25,000 this semester to help students complete their education and develop workforce skills. These scholarships were made possible through the generosity of college supporters and will assist with tuition, fees, books, and other program-related expenses. The scholarships were merit-based, and applicants were required to complete an application and provide letters of support.

The students awarded scholarships for the Spring Semester represent Wiregrass Tech’s Valdosta, Ben Hill-Irwin, Cook, and Coffee campuses, as well as online learners. The list below is sorted by the student’s county of residence and includes each student’s name, the scholarship they received, and their program of study:

Ben Hill County

Tanjania Moss – The Joe & Audis Compton Scholarship – Practical Nursing Certificate

Keirra Andrews – Buck and Libby Anderson Scholarship – Transitions in Nursing, ASN Bridge

Hannah Fletcher – Marion H. Massee, III Memorial Scholarship – Nursing

Berrien County

Traci Urquhart – Farmers & Merchants Bank Scholarship – Radiologic Technology

Brooks County

Javahzne Arnold – CJB Industries Scholarship – Esthetician

Coffee County

Amber Harper – Asa & Sue Whitfield Scholarship – Practical Nursing Certificate

Melissa Lynch – Hanna Family Scholarship – Nursing

Toni Roberts – Francis Lott Coffee County Lions Club Scholarship – Practical Nursing Certificate

Efrain Garcia – Premium Peanut Scholarship – Industrial Systems

Cecilia Rivers – William H. Crider, Jr. Scholarship – Phlebotomy

Jennifer Paulk – Marion H. Massee, III Memorial Scholarship – Nursing Technician

Walton Lott – Hanna Family Scholarship – Computer Support Specialist

Colquitt County

Victoria Dowell – Kevin Acree Memorial Scholarship – Culinary Arts

Cook County

Jennifer Edwards – Kiwanis Club of Cook County Scholarship – Accounting

Dodge County

Destiny Davis-Deberry – Buck and Libby Anderson Scholarship – Practical Nursing LPN

Lowndes County

Maria DaVila Cruz – The Howard Jordan Scholarship – Practical Nursing Certificate

Caitlyn Rollins – Clarence Smith Memorial Scholarship – Cybersecurity

Adrian Graham – George W. “Jack” Strickland Foundation Scholarship – Medical Laboratory Technology

Elijah Terrell – Trulieve Scholarship – Mechatronics

Lashonda Thomas – Flora Fourakers Scholarship – Health Information Management Technology

Jaliyah White – Michelle Brown Williams Memorial Scholarship – Dental Assisting

Melody Alonso – Sidney & Sharon Morris Scholarship – Radiologic Technology

Terrell Belcher – Sabal Trail Technical & Industrial Scholarship – Programmable Control Technician

Takiya Foster – Southwest Dental District Association Scholarship – Dental Hygiene

Takiya Foster – Emile T. Fisher Foundation Scholarship – Dental Hygiene

Katie Giddens – Brantley and Barbara Jenkins Culinary Scholarship – Cosmetology

Kamron Gilmore – Nadine Green & Ned Cone Scholarship – Welding

Kayla Herring – Randall Smith Dental Scholarship – Dental Hygiene

Mya Hooper – Dan Hatfield, Jr. Memorial Scholarship – Nursing Technician

Kailen Hunt – CJB Industries Scholarship – Surgical Technology

Audrey Merriman – Sidney & Sharon Morris Scholarship – Cosmetology

Mckenzie Sale – The Carolyn King Panizzi Scholarship – Accounting

Ruth Santoyo-Brinkley – Brantley and Barbara Jenkins Culinary Scholarship – Culinary Arts

Pierce County

Emily Perry – Francis Lott Coffee County Lions Club Scholarship – Practical Nursing Certificate

Thomas County

Chadwick Stewart – Benjamin Herron Memorial Scholarship – Criminal Justice

Ware County

Ellie Gosse – Francis Lott Coffee County Lions Club Scholarship – Cosmetology

Jessica Smith – Asa & Sue Whitfield Scholarship – Emergency Medical Technician

Shanya Wesley – Dr. Brad & Vicki Bynum Scholarship – Dental Hygiene

Wilcox County

Zoey Evers – The Rosalie And Buddy Kruger Scholarship – Cosmetology

Wiregrass is proud to have a strong network of donors who are committed to student success. The generosity of these supporters is key to helping students overcome financial barriers and achieve their educational and career goals.

“It’s so fulfilling to assist our students on their educational journey,” said Mona MacKenzie, Foundation Director. “I’m incredibly grateful to our donors for making this all possible.”

If you or your business would like to support students through scholarships, please contact Mona MacKenzie, Foundation Director, at 229-468-2102, email mona.mackenzie@wiregrass.edu, or visit wiregrass.edu/foundation.