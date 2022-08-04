//Melony Jordan

Share with friends

Melony Raye Norman Jordan, 45, of Hahira, Georgia passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 following a lengthy illness. She was born in Tampa, Florida at the hospital on MacDill Air Force Base on November 20, 1976 to the late Rhea Norman and Debra Giffin Norman. Melony was a friend to many, and she lit up any room she walked into with her laugh and her smile and her presence. She loved schooling her nephews in Mario Kart, a good bonfire, college football, and her Lord Jesus Christ.

Melony is survived by her husband, Jay Jordan; mother, Debra Norman of Hahira; her children, Preston Meadows of Adel and Gabe and Kylie Norman of Hahira; her sister, Heather Morin of Lake Park; her nieces and nephews, Blake Joiner and Bailey Joiner of Hahira, Trevor Terry of Smyrna, Macie Morin and Jackson Morin of Lake Park; her dog, Willie Nelson, and many aunts and uncles and cousins who loved her. She was preceded in death by her father, Rhea Norman and her sister, Katie Joiner.

In following Melony’s wishes, she will be cremated with a private family service where her ashes will be scattered at her favorite place, the beach, while we all share our favorite MelMel moments. Your prayers for our family are deeply appreciated.