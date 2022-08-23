Share with friends

Linda Dale Hendricks, 67, of Valdosta, died on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center. Born in Moultrie, on October 6, 1954, Linda was the daughter of the late William Eugene Walters and Corene Croft Walters. She was a member of Redland Church of Christ. Linda enjoyed shopping, going to the mountains and the Apple Festival. She especially enjoyed shopping for the grandchildren. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, she loved to decorate, and listen to “Golden Oldies” music. Linda enjoyed cruises and fishing.

Survivors are her husband of 49 years, Eric Hendricks of Valdosta; daughters, Michelle (Santiago) Iturralde of Valdosta, Erica (Mike) Blalock of Quitman; grandchildren, Isabella Iturralde, Graydon Iturralde, Lanie Iturralde of Valdosta, Audrey Blalock of Quitman, Jaylee Blalock of Quitman; great grandchild, Jaxton Parnell of Quitman; three sisters, Vicki Walters and Terri (Roger) Garrett of Lake City, Florida, Barbara (Tim) Bruce of Valdosta; mother in law, Eunie Hendricks of Valdosta; brothers in law, Bret (Lynette) Hendricks of Lake Park, Chet Hendricks of Valdosta, and nephew and many nieces survive.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Carson McLane Funeral Home from 5 – 7 p.m. A private family graveside services and burial will be held on Thursday at Redland Church of Christ Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Georgia Christian School at Dasher,

GeorgiaChristianSchool or 4359 Dasher Road, Valdosta, GA 31601. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.