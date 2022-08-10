Share with friends

Linda Burch, 81, of Valdosta, died on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Fellowship Home. Born in Canton, to the late Fred & Ina Holden Wilbanks, she has lived in this area for the past 50 years. She and her husband Jon moved to Valdosta in 1970. She began a property management business here in the mid 1970’s and she managed Burch Rentals until her retirement in the mid 2000’s. Mrs. Burch was a very hard working and resourceful lady who was an excellent bridge player, an avid VSU Ladies Softball fan and she loved to go fishing for bream in South Georgia and red fish at the Suwannee. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church.

Mrs. Burch is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jon Burch of Valdosta; two sons, David Cass Burch (& Amy Waldrop) of Valdosta and H. Eric Burch (& Janis May) of Louisville, KY; a daughter Amy Burch Hall (& Sherman Hall, III) of Valdosta, and three grandchildren, Christopher G. Burch (& Amber), of Canton, Jon David Burch of Hendersonville, NC and Greyson Burch Hall of Valdosta. Also surviving are two sisters and a brother in law, Betty Pitts of Athens and Lucy & Don West of Berkeley Lake, two sisters in law, Wava Wilbanks of Canton and Betsy Burch of Live Oak, FL, two great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her two sisters, infant Grace Wilbanks & Freddie Hamrick and two brothers, Tilmon Wilbanks and N.J. Wilbanks, two sisters in law, Lou Wilbanks and Kathleen Wilbanks and two brothers in law, Melvin Pitts & Phillip Hamrick.

The funeral for Mrs. Burch will be held at 2 pm on Friday, August 12, 2022, in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home. The Reverend Deacon Stella Clark will officiate. A private committal with the family will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5 until 7 pm and prior to the service from 1:30 until 2 pm. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the American Heart Association, at www.heart.org/aha/donate, or the American Cancer Society, at www.cancer.org/donate3. Condolences may be conveyed on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home