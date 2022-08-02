Share with friends

Leona Mae Clemens, 72, of Pavo, GA, passed away on July 24, 2022 after several years of declining health and dementia. She was born on August 13, 1949 to William Bazer and Mary Jane Peoples in Lincoln, NE. She married Francis (Jay) Clemens in 1971, who preceded her in death in 2008.

Leona lived in several cities in her life but resided in Hahira, GA for many years before moving to Pavo, GA where she enjoyed country living with her animals. She was a member of the Hahira TOPS group where she found fitness and friendship that gave her great joy and happiness. She was a member of the Hahira United Methodist Church In her final years she enjoyed completing craft projects, visiting Wild Adventures, and spending time with family. She loved laughing, joking, cruising the Caribbean and theme parks.

Leona is survived by Mary Titus, Sister; Paul Bazer, Brother; Wayne Mohr, son; Lisa Deatherage, Daughter, Lynette Buoymaster, Daughter, William Buoymaster III, Grandson, Olivia Buoymaster, Granddaughter, Colby Clemens, Grandson, Austin Wade, Grandson, Jewellien Barnett, Grandaughter, Joshua Buczinski, Grandson, Kaycee Buczinski, Granddaughter, Blaine Murphy, Grandson.