Share with friends

Lavern Jackson Fry, 82, of Hahira, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Langdale Hospice House after a short illness. She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on May 7, 1940 to the late Otis Ralph and Clarenda Rhea (Ramsey) Jackson. She was an Air Force Wife for 15 years until her husband retired in 1973. Mrs. Fry was a nurse practitioner for 31 years and saved many lives in her career, she retired in 2017. Mrs. Fry worked hard to put her two sons through college. She enjoyed making ceramics, knitted, and sewed. She was a very good cook and enjoyed traveling, going on many trips with her friends.

Mrs. Fry is survived by her sons, Lawrence Fry of Sunnyvale, CA, and Michael Fry (Lori) of Bellflower, CA; and grandson Ethan Fry, of Sunnyvale, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Larry Wayne Fry in 2017, and siblings D.H. Jackson, Mildred Faye Schubert, Bobby Lee Jackson, Frances Carolyn Mayfield, David Ralph Jackson, and Betty Kasic.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Martin McLane Funeral Home in Hahira. Rev. Bob Willis will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5-7pm at the funeral home. A wake will be held at Park Place, 108 W. Park Avenue, Valdosta, GA 31602, following the burial. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Georgia Sheriff’s Boys Ranch, Georgia Sheriffs’ Boys Ranch, 5671 Boys Ranch Rd., Hahira, GA 31632. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Martin McLane Funeral Home