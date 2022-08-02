Share with friends

Mr. Larry S. Moseley, 85, died at his residence in Valdosta on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born on September 13, 1936 to the late Floyd “F.J” & Rosamond Moseley in Milledgeville, Georgia. He was a graduate from Georgia Military College. He was a member of US Coast Guard in the 1950’s. Larry was a retired as a car salesman from Pipkin Motors.

Survivors are his daughter Brenda and Steve Cason of Dixie, GA; granddaughters and spouses, Angela & Ronnie Cannington of Valdosta, GA, Alicia & David Jackson of Valdosta, GA, Jessi & Levi Youmans of Valdosta, GA; great grandchildren and spouses, James & Kim Jackson, Kayla & Josh Rathburn, Rebecca Cannington, Lawson Youmans, and Natasha Moore; great great grandchildren, Layton Griffis and Allie Lister.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Bass Moseley.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, August 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Easter Heights Baptist Church in Valdosta, GA. Condolences may be made online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane