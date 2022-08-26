Share with friends

Kay Priscilla Studstill McLeod,79, of Kannapolis, NC, formerly of Valdosta, GA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 after a period of declining health.

Kay was born on March 16, 1943 in Valdosta, GA. She was a cherished daughter of the late James L. Studstill and Sara Dasher Studstill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 25 years, Timothy Robert McLeod.

Kay was a 1961 graduate of Valdosta High School. She spent many years working in special education with the Valdosta City School System before working for the Georgia Department of Corrections at the Valdosta State Prison.

She was active in her church community attending both First Christian Church and First Baptist Church. Kay taught children’s Sunday School for many years and enjoyed numerous trips with her friends in the Senior Adult Ministries and Happy Travelers.

She loved reading, going to the beach, and baking treats to share with others. It filled her heart with joy to spend time with her grandchildren and spoil her beloved dog, Coco.

Those left to honor her memory include her two daughters, Elaine Graves Miller of Charlotte, NC and Georgia Graves Henderson (Terry) of Woodbridge, VA; five grandchildren, James Robert Miller, Zachary Thomas Miller, Sara Katherine Miller, William Logan Henderson and Luke George Henderson. She is also survived by her devoted sister, Elaine Studstill Hardy (Herbert) of Greenville, SC. Also mourning her loss are her niece, Angie Johns (Greg); nephew, Bert Hardy (Beth); along with numerous loving cousins.

A service of remembrance will be held at a later date in Valdosta, GA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America- P.O Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901 or Best of Care in Kannapolis for taking such tender care of Kay in her final days- 234 Northdale Ave, Kannapolis, NC 28081

To leave a memory, please visit www.whitleysfuneralhome.com