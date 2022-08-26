Share with friends

Glen Mullinax, 67, of Lake Park, died on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Lake City Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was born in Quitman Georgia on July 26, 1955. Glen is a veteran of the United States Navy and had worked with H & M Bay Inc as a Freight forwarder. He had been an avid fisherman in years past and especially loved fishing with his sons, sons-in-law, and grandsons. He was known for his tremendous sense of humor and related easily with people. He was also known to have an infectious smile that in turn made others smile. Glen was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Mullinax of Lake Park; two daughters and a son-in-law, Amanda Mullinax of Lake Park and Cindy and Chris Turner of Valdosta; two sons and daughters-in-law, Zachary and Danielle Mullinax and Kyle and Amanda Mullinax all of Valdosta; his grandchildren and their spouses, Andy and Vicky Hammond, Chris Turner, Emery and Tyler Lewis, Spencer Mullinax, Jalen Knighton, Reese Knighton, Kendal Knighton, Landon Mullinax, Harper Mullinax, Ezra DeLoach, and Marlie Mullinax; his great-grandchildren, Mia Hammond, Owen Lewis, and Charlie Mack Lewis; his mother, Jenny King Mullinax; a brother, Charles (Buzzy) Mullinax; two sisters, Bonnie Hogue, and Linda Mullinax; brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Tasha Mullinax; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Julie Mullinax, and his father, Charlie Mullinax.

A graveside service for Glen Mullinax will be held at the Lake Park Cemetery on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Randy Mullinax officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the McLane Lakewood Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. McLane Lakewood.