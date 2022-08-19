Share with friends

Dr. Owen Kay Youles, Jr., one of Valdosta’s first Obstetrics and Gynecology specialists, died on August 11, 2022, surrounded by his beloved family and caregivers.

Dr. Youles was an unassuming noble gentleman – principled, self-sacrificing and honorable. His life touched many more people than one could count. An active member of the medical staff of South Georgia Medical Center (previously, Pineview General Hospital) for 45 years, he was dedicated to his patients and profession. He loved bringing babies into the world and delivered thousands of them.

A devoted husband and father, his family was the essence of his being. Dr. Youles was born February 24, 1924, on his father’s birthday in Valdosta, GA. He was the son of Myrtle Dealva McCracken Youles and Owen Kay Youles, Sr. of Valdosta. He attended local elementary schools and boarding school at Emory University Academy in Oxford, GA. He continued his education with a BA degree from Emory University and received his Medical Degree from the Medical College of Georgia. Following his medical internship at Georgia Baptist Hospital, he continued his post graduate training in Obstetrics and Gynecology under Dr. Richard Torpin at University Hospital in Augusta, which was the teaching hospital of the Medical College of Georgia. Dr. Youles returned home and began his private practice in 1955.

His education was interrupted by service in the US Army during World War II. A communication specialist, he served bravely in Europe and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He also served in the medical reserves.

Dr. Youles was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church. He was a member of numerous medical, civic and social organizations including the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Sons of the American Revolution. He loved collecting, fishing, playing golf, woodworking, and a good hand of bridge. He enjoyed reading numerous books in his lifetime and had an extensive library. He also enjoyed going out with friends and was an active member of the Twelve Old Men, ROMEO club, and RODEO club.

He is survived by his children, Kathryn “Kay” Youles of Sylvania, GA, Jennifer Dorn (Tom) of North Augusta, SC, Owen K. “Buddy” Youles, III of St. Simons Island, GA and Charles Youles (Betty) of Savannah, GA. Along with four grandchildren, Lydia Dorn of Columbia, SC, Shelby Youles of Savannah, GA, Briggs Dorn (Bethany) of Anderson, SC, Garrett Dorn (Margaret) of Johnson City, TN and one great-grandchild Brighton Dorn of Anderson, SC. Along with sisters-in-laws Helen Brooks of Hickory, NC and Laura Jones (David) of Simpsonville, SC. Also, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 69 years, Joanne Myrick Youles, his parents DeAlva and Owen K. Youles, Sr., his sister-in-law June Brown, brothers-in-laws J. L. Brown, and Dr. T. W. “Bill” Brooks, III and his niece Hillary Willis Alonzo.

The family would like to thank Meryl Brown and Ashley Givens for the wonderful care that they have given to our parents.

Services for Dr. Youles will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. until service time. A private family burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lowndes County Historical Society or First United Methodist Church of Valdosta.

