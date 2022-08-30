Share with friends

Dr. James Richard Wilhoite, 81, of Valdosta, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Langdale Hospice House. He was born on December 4, 1940 in LaFayette, Georgia to the late Nathaniel and Margaret Wilhoite. A general practitioner physician, Dr. Wilhoite practiced medicine in the Atlanta area, and later in South Georgia, for almost thirty years. He is a 1958 graduate of Chattanooga Central High School and a 1966 graduate of the Medical College of Georgia. He was a veteran of the United States Army, where he served in Vietnam and was recognized with the Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. He was a devoted husband to his wife Penny, relentlessly caring for her when she fell ill with cancer. He was also a doting father and grandfather, and a generous friend.

He was a larger-than-life figure that lived his life on his own terms, with an air of dignity. He was a die-hard fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, a gourmet cook, an avid golfer, and a voracious reader. He was a true modern-day Renaissance man.

Survivors include his wife of 25 years, the love of his life, Penny Norwood Wilhoite; two daughters, Margaret Victoria Wilhoite of Cleveland, Tennessee, and Anne Wilhoite Shenton (& Bill) of Valdosta; his granddaughters, whom he considered the lights of his life, Marguerite Penn and Millie Ann Shenton of Valdosta; his stepdaughter, Meredith Bowman (& Rob) of Dallas, Georgia; his brother, David Wilhoite of Dalton, Georgia; his brothers-in-law David Norwood (& Sharyn) of Atlanta, Georgia, and Joey Norwood (& Kathy) of Pinetta, Florida; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, sisters-in-law, and infant grandson.

The family will mourn privately, and a wake/celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Georgia. Condolences may be shared on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.