Darlene Godwin Coppedge, 85, of Valdosta, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at South Georgia Medical Center. She was born on May 10, 1937 at home in Morven, GA to the late L.E. Godwin and Fannie Asbel Bethea Godwin. She grew up in Morven, GA, and after high school she married and had four daughters and a son. She followed her husband all over during his military career. She and her kids moved back to this area in the mid 1970’s. Darlene worked several jobs to help support her family, starting at Valdosta State College then Davis Brothers Gift Shop and Restaurant. In the mid 1980’s Darlene helped care for her sister during her final illness. After her sister’s passing she started dating Bobby Coppedge and they were married on September 9, 1989. Darlene loved her church, Greenwood Baptist Church, and serving in the church, especially when serving food was involved. She loved fishing with her husband in Palatka. Darlene was deeply loved by her husband and her children.

Darlene is survived by her husband of 33 years, Bobby Coppedge, of Valdosta; her daughter and son-in-law, Lana and Donald Leasher, of Lithia Springs, GA; daughter, Pamela LaRue, of Griffin, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Denny McKeen, of Newnan, GA; daughter, Tina Delfino, of Englewood, FL; stepdaughter and her husband, Tammy and Bob Peaty, of Winston Salem, NC; her brother and sister-in-law, L.E. and Elaine Godwin, of Morven, GA; sister, Mary Anne Dell, of Morven, GA; her brother, Kenny Godwin, of Valdosta; nine grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Terry Turner, stepson Stacy Coppedge, brothers Charles Godwin, Rollins Godwin, and sister Rose Coppedge.

A funeral service will be held at 11am on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Greenwood Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Nelligan officiating. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10-11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missions Fund of Greenwood Baptist Church, 1645 E. Park Avenue, Valdosta, GA, 31602.

Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home