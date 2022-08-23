Share with friends

Bobbie Jane George DiFonzo passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday August 10, 2022 at the age of 83. Bobbie was born on December 10, 1938 to CJ George and Ollie Carter George of Lake Park, GA.

Bobbie graduated from Lake Park High School, Class of 1956.

Bobbie is survived by her husband John Difonzo, whom she was married to for 62 Years.

Bobbie will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Lisa Palacio, her 2 grandchildren Breanna Jackson and Jeremy Palacio, her 2 Great Grandchildren McKenna Jackson and Connor Jackson as well as her sister Jeanette McCurdy.

She is preceded in death by her father CJ George, her mother Ollie Carter and her brother Charles George.

Bobbie had a love for Basketball, Bowling, Gardening, Cooking, County & Gospel Music, Fashion and her Family.

Visitation will be held at Sardis Missionary Baptist Church in Lake Park, GA on Tuesday August 23 at 1PM. Celebration of life begins at 2pm with a reception following.

Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home