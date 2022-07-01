Share with friends

William Lamar “Buddy” Williams, 77, of Valdosta, died on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at his residence following a lengthy illness. He was born in Quitman, Georgia on July 14, 1944, to the late Clayton and Onnie Mae Spradley Williams and has been a lifelong resident of this area. He had been employed with Brigmans Cabinet Shop in Hahira as a cabinet maker and had been the owner-operator of Blue Lake Cabinet Shop. Mr. Williams was a great family man who loved his church and was a child of God. He had a great fighting spirit along with a heart of gold. He was also an avid fisherman. Mr. Williams was a member of the Swilley Hill Church of God.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Rebecca Williams of Valdosta; seven daughters, Rebecca Williams-Peters, Delene Coniglio, and Michelle (Jerry) Peters all of Valdosta, Tracy (Vernon) Moore of Poulan, Georgia, Tammy (Ronald) Castleberry of Adel, Toni Bradford, Lisa (Edward) Walker all of Valdosta; grandchildren, Nicole, Talmadge, Heather, Crystal, Tiffany, Lyle, Jason, Justin, Missy, Hank, Michael, Leiland, Cayden, and Kevin; 19 great-grandchildren; his brother, Roger Williams, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Brent Scott Lavender, brothers, Rudolph Williams, Steve Williams and two sisters, Jeanette James and Faye Watley.

Services for William Williams will be held at 2 p.m. at the Swilley Hill Church of God with Rev. Andy Pearson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The burial will follow in the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.cmclanecares.com. Carson McLane.