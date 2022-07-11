Share with friends

Thomas E. “Tommy” Johnson, Jr., 61, of Valdosta, died suddenly on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center. Born on December 17, 1960, in Valdosta to the late Thomas E., Sr. & Margie Ann Cole Johnson, he had been a lifelong resident of this area. Growing up in Valdosta, Tommy graduated from Valdosta High School in 1979. He worked briefly at First State Bank before going to Gupton Jones College of Funeral Service on his way to becoming a funeral director. He began work at Carson McLane Funeral Home in 1988. He soon met the former Teresa Wells and they were married on May 5, 1990 at Northside Baptist Church. Tommy served and ministered to numerous families and generations of families in his 34-year career in funeral service. He was also a faithful member of Northside Baptist Church, singing in the choir and serving on the Historical committee. Listening to Southern Gospel music was also a favorite pastime. Tommy was a devoted husband, father and an especially loving grandfather, spending time with his pride and joy, his grandson Wesley. He took pride in his family, his work and was always desiring to please and serve others.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Teresa Johnson of Valdosta; his son Luke Johnson of New Orleans, his daughter and son-in-law, Emily & Zane Sirmans and son Chase Johnson, all of Valdosta; his grandson Wesley Sirmans, an honorary daughter, Jennifer Williams, his sister and brother-in-law, Sonya & Ricky Tucker of Tifton and brother and sister-in-law, Mark & Donna Johnson of Ray City; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents, Willie & Vera Cole, William F. & Luana Roberts Johnson, aunts and uncles, Arminda J. Morrison, J.W. and Bea J. Brantley, William F. (Bill), Jr. and Gerry Johnson, Lester and Betty Greene, Robert and Peggy Johnson, Lamar and Betty Cole and Virginia Cole.

The funeral for Tommy will be held at 2 pm on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Northside Baptist Church. Pastor Robbie Foster and Pastor Mike Davis will officiate. The family will receive friends at Northside Baptist Church on Sunday afternoon from 2 until 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northside Baptist Church. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home