Scott Adam Williams, 54, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and formerly of Valdosta, died on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale. He was born on January 27, 1968, in Kincheloe, Michigan to Allen Jack Williams and Joyce Jensen Williams. He was a graduate of the Valdosta High School and attended both Georgia Tech and Valdosta State University. Mr. Williams was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his parents Jack and Joyce Williams of Valdosta; a sister and brother-in-law, Cynthia and Jeff Sackett of North Carolina; a brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Penny Williams of Mansfield, Texas, and a sister-in-law, Mary Williams of Quitman. He was preceded in death by his brother, Chris Williams.

A memorial service for Scott Adam Williams will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in the chapel of the First Baptist Church of Valdosta with Dr. Chuck Owens officiating. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.