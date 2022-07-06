Share with friends

Ronnie Pittman, 69, of Valdosta, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born on March 11, 1953, in Homerville, GA to the late Sam Pittman and Catherine Pittman Malone. Ronnie was in construction and was a long-time employee of Reames & Son Construction Co. He grew up in Homerville and had many fond memories of his childhood in a small town. He had so much fun and love for all his cousins and relatives he grew up with.

A devoted husband and father Ronnie is survived by his wife, Janice Exum Pittman of Valdosta, a son David Ronnie Pittman of Valdosta and a daughter Christie Pittman Eason and son in law, Drew Eason both of Thomasville; a grandson Emmett Eason; a sister Mary Kate (& Mackey) Hay of Ray City and a nephew, Ronald Hay; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by a nephew, Dewayne Hay.

The funeral for Ronnie will be held at 2pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home. Rev. Clyde Stokes will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 pm. Condolences may be made to the family at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home