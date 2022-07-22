Share with friends

Patrice Williams Kraholik, 72, of Hahira passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Fort Lauderdale, FL on November 12, 1949 to the late Arnold Otto Williams and Patricia Parrott Williams. Patrice was a retired Title Clerk from the Lowndes County Tag Office.

She is survived by her husband, John Kraholik of Hahira, daughter and son in law, June Britt Kraholik Collins (Josh) of Hahira, son and daughter in law, Jon Todd Kraholik (Sarah) of Camp Hill, PA, daughter and son in law, Robyn Brandl (Clinton) of Hudson, FL, grandchildren, Kaleb Giovanni Owens who passed away March 20, 2012 and survived by Benjamin Kraholik and Isabella Collins, sister and brother in law, Kim Williams Lutz (Bob) of Wake Forest, SC, sister in law and brother in law, Kathy and Butch Varchetto of Williamstown, West Virginia.

Please express condolences to the family at www.mclanecares.com. Her wishes were not to have visitation or funeral services.

Martin McLane Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Kraholik.