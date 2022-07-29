Share with friends

Mike Brinson, 51, of Hahira went to join his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Mike was a member of the Porch Community Church. He loved to travel, finding unexpected adventures, and he had a passion for all music genres. He was an avid collector of many types of memorabilia. Mike loved his family and cherished his many beloved pets.

Survivors are his wife, Ginger Griner Brinson; stepdaughters, Brooke Rothrock and Christina Rothrock; parents, James and Kadelia Brinson of Valdosta, sisters and brother, Michele Brinson, Deidre Hazeltine, Rebecca Burk, David Sullivan.

He was welcomed into heaven with open arms by his grandparents, Preston and Sallie Mae Brinson, Peggy and Joseph Sullivan, Anne and Paul Burke, Jay and Pauline Sherley, Bobbie Collins, and special aunts, Peggy Williams, and Pat Spires.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Reverend Shannon Patterson will officiate. The family will greet friends on Saturday at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until service time. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane