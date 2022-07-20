Share with friends

Laura Jane Snyder, born September 27th, 1936, in Winter Haven, FL. Parents Leafy and Muriel Messec.

Our Mother left us on Monday July 18th, 2022, at 1041 AM, she was surrounded by her loving family. Mom soared away to meet up with her Mama, Daddy and brother Jerry. Mom loved life and lived it well. Everyone that knew Mom loved her- her silly grin and the silly things she said and did made people smile. Mom was kind and believed all people are good. Mom’s love of travel was epic. Life will never be the same without our loving Mother, Karla and Gail will miss her terribly, but we will carry on as she wanted and live life to the fullest.

Mom is survived by daughters Karla, Gail and soon to be son in law Jim; grand dogs Teddi and Finley; nieces Ashley and Lilly; first cousins Judy, Joan, Dale and Lin and many other loving cousins and friends.

A celebration of life will be held in the fall.

We want to give a special Thank You to the Hospice of South Georgia for the loving care the last couple of weeks; Bev and Lisa you are special angels. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of South Georgia in honor of Jane Snyder.

Carson McLane is handling immediate arrangements.