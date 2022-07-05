Share with friends

Jerry McRee Carter, 79, of Stockbridge, died on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Fellowship Home. Born in Valdosta to the late Perryman & Catherine McRee Carter, he grew up in Lanier County and graduated from Lanier County High School in the early 1960’s. He then went to Valdosta State College and graduated with a degree in Spanish in 1965. He soon joined the U.S. Navy and was a part of aircrews that flew out of Guam during the Vietnam Conflict. After his active service in the Navy, he returned to the States to become a Commercial Pilot. He went to work at American Trans Air, which was an air charter company. He flew for them for 20 years before retiring in 2003. He also served as an officer in the Naval Reserves for 20 years. He lived in Stockbridge for many years, and working on old foreign cars, especially Volvos, was his favorite pastime.

Survivors include his daughter and son in law, Katharine & Byron Courson of Valdosta, his granddaughter, Katie Courson; two sisters, Mary Wyche McRee of Lakeland and Lucile Carter of Daphne, AL; and two nieces and a nephew. He is preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jim Burner. The family is deeply grateful for the loving care provided by Betsy, Edie and then entire staff at Fellowship Home at Brookside.

There will be a private family service on the family lot at Sunset Hill Cemetery. Rev. John Chick will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 57 Executive Park NE Ste 380, Atlanta, GA 30329-2288 or www.cff.org. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home