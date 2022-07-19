Share with friends

Harold F. Cohen, 94, of Valdosta, died on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Atlanta. Born in Valdosta on December 15, 1927, to the late Barney & Edith Perlman Cohen, he grew up here and attended Valdosta High School. During high school, he joined the U.S. Navy during WW II. He served on the USS Sphinx and the USS Hector in the Pacific, repairing equipment. After the war, he returned to Valdosta, finished high school, and went to work at the Famous Store for many years. During this time, he met the former Mary Hodge, and they were married August 8, 1957 and were married for 47 years prior to her death in 2003. In 1984, the Cohen’s purchased Southern Salvage in downtown Valdosta. He and Mary operated the store until her death and then Harold continued until 2005 before retiring. Harold’s favorite pastimes were playing pool, fishing and playing cards with his friends at the Synagogue and the Senior Center.

Survivors include his daughter and son in law, Cindy & Dan Siegler of Atlanta; two grandchildren, Ben Siegler and Blair Siegler, both of Chicago; a daughter in law, Tammy Cohen Carnaggio of Birmingham, AL; a sister in law, Gretchen Hodge of Valdosta and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary “Baby Doll” Hodge Cohen and his son, Brad Cohen.

A graveside service will be held in the Hebrew Section of Sunset Hill Cemetery at 10 am on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Rabbi Ephraim Spielman will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Israel, 511 Baytree Road, Valdosta GA 31602 or the Valdosta Lowndes County Humane Society. Condolences to the family may be made at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home