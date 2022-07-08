//Geralene Easler

Share with friends

Geralene Faye Easler, 82, of Hahira, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Fellowship Home Brookside. She was born in Lowndes County on April 19, 1940, and was the daughter of the late Vasco Bussey and Lawanna DeLoach Parramore. Mrs. Easler owned and operated Jim’s Auto Glass. Geralene loved to fish, spend time with her family, and cook. She was an avid Viking Football fan.

Widow of the late Harold Morris Easler, Geralene is survived by her son and daughter in law, Glen and Vicki Sutton of Valdosta, grandchildren, Larry and Jennifer Mullis of Ridgeville, South Carolina, Candi Spradley of Hahira, Dewayne Sutton, Tommy and Stefanie Sutton of Valdosta; great grandchildren, Kalli Mullis of Ridgeville, South Carolina, Aaron Mullis of Statenville, Garrett Spradley of Hahira, Allison Sutton, and Gracie Sutton of Valdosta; great great grandchildren, Nova-Jane Sutton of Valdosta; son in law, Jerry Mullis of Hahira, sister in law, Liz Bussey of Atlanta. Geralene is also preceded in death by a daughter, Belinda Gail Mullis, sister, Brenda Hawke Cogdill, and brothers, Darrell Bussey and Jack Bussey.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, at 11:00 a.m. July 9, 2022, at Martin/McLane Funeral Home in Hahira, Ga. Reverend Tommy Bussey will officiate. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Hahira on Friday from 6 – 8 p.m. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.