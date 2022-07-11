Share with friends

Geraldine Mullis Thomas, 87, of Valdosta, died on July 7, 2022, at Fellowship Home Brookside. Born on August 17, 1934, she was one of ten children of Walter and Lillian Mullis of Naylor. She graduated from Naylor High School where she played basketball. Mrs. Thomas worked at Overman’s which became Levi Strauss, where she continued employment for 38 years until Levi’s closed its doors. She loved watching the Braves on television and enjoyed cheering for her children and grandchildren at their sporting events. She attended First Baptist Church but had been a member of Westside Baptist Church for many years. A strong Christian her entire life, Geraldine was a known prayer warrior.

Widow of the late James Edward Thomas, Geraldine is survived by her children, Raymond and Chryse Thomas, Kathy and Glenn Montgomery, Donnie and Trina Thomas, Sheryl Jackson, James “Dude” and Carly Thomas; daughter in law, Cindy Thomas; grandchildren, Chris Thomas, Jennifer Stevenson, Jordan Thomas, Brooke Hunter, Spencer Thomas, Jamie Thomas, Brittany Folsom, Ansley Haskin, Grayson Thomas, Colby Thomas, Vivian Thomas, Elliott Thomas, Amanda Alford, Stacey Aungst, Christy Taylor, Payton Jackson, Jake Jackson, Emily Jackson; eighteen great grandchildren; sisters, Betty McLellan, Reba Dugan. She is also preceded in death by a son, Ronnie Thomas, a grandson, Ron Thomas, Jr. and other siblings.

The family wishes to express gratitude to the Fellowship Home and to Hospice of South Georgia for their love and outstanding care.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Reverend Mac Weaver will officiate. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday at the funeral home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.