Gary Allen Storey, 69, of Valdosta passed away Wednesday July 20, 2022, at his residence following a short illness. He was born on May 4, 1953, in Valdosta to the late Charles Millard Storey and Julia Allen Storey. Mr. Storey was a retired self-employed carpenter.
He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, and a step son, Lauren Futch (Travis), Lindsey Richardson (Darrin) of Valdosta, Trent Herndon of Reidsville; six grandchildren, Beau Futch, Shye, Rhya, and Wren Richardson, Christine and Adam Herndon; a brother and sister-in-law, Louis Storey (Candy) of Valdosta. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a brother Paul Storey.
There are no services planned for Mr. Storey at this time. Condolences maybe expressed to the family online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.
Gary Allen Storey
Gary Allen Storey, 69, of Valdosta passed away Wednesday July 20, 2022, at his residence following a short illness. He was born on May 4, 1953, in Valdosta to the late Charles Millard Storey and Julia Allen Storey. Mr. Storey was a retired self-employed carpenter.