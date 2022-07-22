Share with friends

Gary Allen Storey, 69, of Valdosta passed away Wednesday July 20, 2022, at his residence following a short illness. He was born on May 4, 1953, in Valdosta to the late Charles Millard Storey and Julia Allen Storey. Mr. Storey was a retired self-employed carpenter.

He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, and a step son, Lauren Futch (Travis), Lindsey Richardson (Darrin) of Valdosta, Trent Herndon of Reidsville; six grandchildren, Beau Futch, Shye, Rhya, and Wren Richardson, Christine and Adam Herndon; a brother and sister-in-law, Louis Storey (Candy) of Valdosta. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a brother Paul Storey.

There are no services planned for Mr. Storey at this time. Condolences maybe expressed to the family online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.