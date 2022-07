Share with friends

Fay Eirene Delaforce, 75, of Adel, died on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at her residence following a lengthy illness. A private family service for Mrs. Delaforce will be held at a later date and there are no formal public services scheduled at this time. Mrs. Delaforce will be cremated according to her wishes. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.