Share with friends

Chandious Jeanette Campbell died in the early hours of July 9th, 2022 in her home in Valdosta, GA at the age of sixty-three. She passed surrounded by family and friends.

Jeanette is survived by two brothers, Jim and Ernest, and one sister, Lillie Mae. Also mourning her loss are her friend and constant companion, Alice, her three daughters, Misty, Samantha, and Heather, and her two sons, Bryan and Eric. She was blessed to know eleven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Beloved by all who knew her, Jeanette was well-known for her strong work ethic, her easy laugh, her giving nature, and an honest, outspoken demeanor. She was a sister to her friends, and a loving mother to her own children and others. She will be missed.