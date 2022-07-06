Share with friends

Mrs. Barbara G. Miller, 91, of Valdosta, died on Monday, July 4, 2022. She was born on June 13, 1931 in the Phillipines to the late Rovictor & Maxima Bicare. She was a homemaker and a Catholic.

She is survived by her husband Robert G. Miller of Valdosta; her grandsons Ian Eckwahl and Andrew Eckwahl. She was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Tyler Eckwahl.

Graveside services for Barbara Miller will be held at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Mr. Lee Barnes officiating. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.