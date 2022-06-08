Share with friends

Pamela Sue Norman Schnitker, 62, of Hahira, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022. A lifelong resident of this area she was born in Valdosta on July 8, 1959 to the late Jack Curtis Norman, Sr. and Ann Pauline Beauchamp Norman. She was a homemaker who loved her family and especially her grandchildren. She was very encouraging and proud of her children. She was a compassionate and caring person and a good cook. She loved her dogs, Charlie and Lucky. She was a member of Perimeter Road Baptist Church.

Mrs. Schnitker is survived by her children, Sara Joelle Schnitker, Jenna Leah Wilson (Demetris, Sr.), and Jacob Kenneth Schnitker; her grandchildren, Demetris Wilson, Jr., Kalissa Wilson, Jayden Wilson, Mya Wilson, and Dallin Garrett; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Paula and Tommy Folsom, Patricia and Mickey Sirmans; her brother and sister-in-law, Curt and Elizabeth Norman; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 36 years, Garie Kenneth Schnitker.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Fellowship Baptist Church with Reverend Ike Jefferson officiating. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home