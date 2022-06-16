Share with friends

Mary Alice Dowdy, a beautiful, caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend gained her angel wings on June 13, 2022, at the age of 76.

She was born to the late Thomas Edwin Brown, Sr., and late Ina Belle Brown, in Tifton, GA. She graduated from Lowndes High School in 1965. After graduating high school, Mary Alice started working at the age of 20 for the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, she was the first woman Captain in the department, and she retired after 35 years of service.

Mary Alice married Ray Dowdy on March 29, 1974, and they lived happily together in Lake Park for forty-eight years. She is also survived by two children: her son, Jay Dowdy, and his wife, Catherine, of Cairo; and her daughter, Heather Dowdy of Valdosta. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Emily Ashton Dowdy, and her grandson, Thomas Garrett Dowdy; her brother Thomas E. Brown and his wife Barbara, of Ashburn; and her sister Martha Anne Strickland and her husband Danny of Morven; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mary Alice was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law Janice Brown. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind a lifetime of beautiful memories.

In addition to her love of cooking, baking, fishing, and traveling; she loved giving back to her community by working with Langdale Hospice, Camp Sunshine, and the Order of Eastern Star. Mary Alice started her Order of Eastern Star journey in 1991 and served in many offices, but her favorite was when she served as Grand Adah of Georgia in 2012.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am, on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Francis Lake Baptist Church in Lake Park, GA. Burial will follow at Dasher Cemetery. The visitation service will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 6-8pm at the Carson McLane Funeral Home in Valdosta. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home