//Margarite Windle

Margarite Kathleen Windle, 83, of Valdosta, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at her home. Born in the Panama Canal Zone, South America on January 21, 1939, she was the daughter of the late William E. Williams and Margarite Williams. She was a Physical Education teacher and was an supervisor for the Exchange Services Sports Department with Civil Service. Margarite enjoyed playing golf at Stone Creek.

Margarite is survived by her husband , Robert L. Windle of Valdosta; her children, Joan (Arthur) Larson of Auburn, ME, Patricia McGlade of Henderson, NV, Marjorie McGlade of Boston, MA, Charlie McGlade of FL, Robert Windle of Columbia, SC, Ronnie Windle of Tucson, AZ; Nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; her brother, Michael Williams of Amarillo, TX and her sister, Kathy White of Tallahassee, FL.

Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. The arrangement for services are pending at this time.