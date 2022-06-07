Share with friends

Lyle deRon Coppage, 74, of Hahira passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Langdale Hospice House surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 17, 1948 in Hahira to the late Hoyt E. Coppage and Evelyn Shepherd Coppage. deRon was a retired photographer and a member of Hahira United Methodist Church. He was a member of Delta Sigma Phi at Valdosta State College, a volunteer with Hospice of South GA and a former volunteer with the Hahira Fire Department. deRon was also a massage therapist and worked with his family at Valdosta Hardware and Mill Supply.

He is survived by his wife, Carin Coppage of Hahira, daughter and son in law, Jenny and Steve Drinnon of Deatsville, AL, two sons, Edward Coppage and Michael Coppage of Hahira, two granddaughters, Madison Drinnon and Hannalee Coppage, sisters and brothers in law, Lisa Coppage of Driftwood, TX, Roselyn and Greg Garrett of Hahira, Jennifer and Lee Pittman of New Braunfels, TX, brothers and sisters in law, Phillip and Sandy Coppage of Sky Valley, GA and Jeffrey and Harriette Coppage of Mayday, GA, numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 5, 2022 at three p. m. in the Family Life Center of Hahira Methodist Church with Pastor Mike Davis officiating. The family will receive friends after the service. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Langdale Hospice House, 2263 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com.

Martin McLane Funeral Home, Hahira, GA is serving the Coppage family.