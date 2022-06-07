Share with friends

Jane Greene, 88, of Cook County, GA, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, peacefully in her sleep at home. Born Martha Jane Blanton on July 8th, 1933, she was a lifelong resident of South Georgia. She lived many years in Valdosta and retired in Cook County where she had lived for the past 25+ years. She was the daughter of Nora Lee Futch Blanton and Calvin Wes Blanton, both of Valdosta. Jane was the loving wife of the late Harris S. Greene Jr., of Valdosta, her high school sweetheart. They were married for over 60 years. Together they had three children, five grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

She was a graduate of Valdosta High School and attended Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville. She had careers at GMAC, Valdosta Housing Authority, and the building business she shared with Harris.

Referred to as GG by many, Jane found her deepest love and joy in spending time with family and friends. She truly never met a stranger and was dearly loved by all who knew her. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, gardening, watching baseball and movies, reading, playing cards and was an avid lover of the arts. One of her favorite pastimes was attending Broadway musicals, and she a supporter of the Valdosta Theatre Guild. She was a member of several book clubs in the area and enjoyed reading and discussing everything from period pieces to best sellers. Known to brighten every room she entered with her kind and gentle spirit, it was her love for God and others that really drew people to her. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church and New Covenant Christian Center in Valdosta where she was active with her family.

Jane had an insatiable appetite for knowledge and remained a student even in her later years. She wrote various articles, many journals, and did extensive research on her family genealogy. In addition, she had an impressive scrapbooking collection of family trips and memories. She appreciated animals and nature and loved living in the country in the old Victorian farmhouse that she and Harris restored to its former grandeur.

Jane was the epitome of a true southern lady, both graceful and elegant, and will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Scotty Greene of Cook Co., Cam and Kim Greene of Atlantic Beach, FL, Paige Kearby of Cook Co., grandchildren, Matt and Janelle Greene of Panama City Beach, FL, Jake and Julie Greene of Phoenix, AZ, Kennedy Kearby, Cate Kearby, Caroline Kearby all of Atlanta, GA; great grandchildren, Sammy Greene, Elliott Greene both of Panama City Beach, FL, Emory Greene of Phoenix, AZ; her sister in law, Margaret Davis of Valdosta. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harris S. Greene, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Friday, June 24, 2022 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home with a private family burial to follow in Futch Cemetery in Cook County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one prior to the services. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.