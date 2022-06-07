Share with friends

Freddy B. Stalvey, 74, of Hahira passed away at home early Friday morning, June 3, 2022. He was born in Hahira on April 6, 1948 to the late Bryant E. and Louise Rountree Stalvey. Freddy was retired from Norfolk Southern Railway. He attended Charity Baptist Church. Freddy enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, boiling peanuts and reading the Farmer’s Almanac. He loved his family and friends. Freddy was a 1966 graduate of Hahira High School, the last graduating class. He then studied diesel mechanics at Val Tech.

Freddy is survived by his wife, Nancy Stalvey of Hahira, son, Gavin Stalvey of Hahira, stepsons, Larry Sipes and Steve Sipes, stepdaughter, Jessica Gantt (Tony) of Ray City, grandchildren, Melissa (Eve) Bowles, Shawn Bowles, Rowan Miley and Maggie Walsh, great grandchildren, Mark, Ayevah, Emre, and April and his sister, Margie McClelland of Sparks, GA, brothers in law and sisters in law, Virgil (Sonny) Miley, Jr. and Linda Miley, Mary Ellen and John Chitwood, Pam and Ken Akins and Vicky Miley, all of Hahira and Denny Whitehead of Arkansas. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters in law Winston and Ruth Stalvey, Grady and Wilma Stalvey and Johnny and Brenda Stalvey, sisters in law and brothers in law, Willene Whitehead, Ruth Ann and Bobby Edmondson and Johnny Miley.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 6, 2022 at eleven a. m. at Charity Baptist Church with Reverend Beau Washburn officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery. The family will receive friends from five until seven p. m. Sunday at the Martin McLane Funeral Home in Hahira. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Charity Baptist Church, 4690 Shiloh Road, Hahira, GA 31632. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com.