Frances “Janet” Hillis, age 87, was not alone when she crossed over to her Heavenly home

on June 10, 2022 with family at her bedside. Born on December 24, 1934, Janet was one of 3 children born to Stoten & Ida Mae Kinsey. She met the love of her life, Clyde Hillis, at Bethel Church of God in Lake Park. GA. It was love at first sight! Clyde and Janet were joined in marriage on June 30, 1951 and remained happily married for 63 years.

Janet was a devoted wife and momma. As a homemaker for all of her life, Janet faithfully and lovingly supported her husband and daily invested in all of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great- great grandchildren. She instilled moral values in her children, taught them about God and encouraged them to always stand for what is right and always give to those around you. She was a role model and inspiration to her family and to those who knew her.

Through the years Janet and her family faced some hardships, but faith in God provided the solid

foundation which resulted in a happy marriage and a happy home. Janet’s passion was her family. She was faithful to her calling.

She leaves behind her children, Laquita (Jim) Johnson of Echols County, Brenda Cofer of Winter Haven, FL, Twyla (Anthony) Gribble, Dwayne Hillis of Echols County; grandchildren, Michelle (Jason) Hughes, Shannon Ellenberg, Michael (Ashlee) Cofer, Patrick (Carly) Ellenberg, Michael (Kelly) Gribble, Brandi (Jeremy) Walker, Dalton ( Halee) Hillis; great- grandchildren, Caleb Hughes, Alyssa Ellenberg ( fiancé Trace Church), Jaden Hughes, Alexis Ellenberg, Emily Cofer, Emilia Hillis, Drew Gribble, Kinsey Hughes, Joshua Cofer, Craven Ellenberg, Audrey Gribble, Cain Ellenberg, Madison Gribble and Ty Gribble; great-great grandchildren Lawson Church, Leah Church; daughter in law, Kim Hillis; granddaughter-in-law, Tracie Ellenberg.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Hillis; her father and mother, Stoten and Ida Kinsey; brother, Henry Kinsey; sister, Jerri Kinsey; grandchildren, Ashley Gribble and Dakotah Hillis.

A home going celebration will be held Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Statenville Church of God in

Echols County at 2 p.m. Viewing will be at Statenville Church of God on Sun. from 1 p.m.

until 2 p.m. Reverend Tyler Carter, Reverend Edgar Wood and Reverend Daryl Pate will officiate. Interment will be at Wright’s Chapel Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Regency Hospice. Condolences may be conveyed online at

www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home