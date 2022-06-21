Share with friends

Daniel Norris was born November 13, 1976 and went to be with the Lord on June 15, 2022. He liked to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed farming. Daniel retired from FedEx Freight as a truck driver.

He is survived by his sons, Austin Norris of Valdosta, and Colby Norris of Valdosta; his daughter, Ruthie Mae Norris of Valdosta; his mother, Terrie (Mickey) Corbett of Lake Park; his brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Stephanie Norris of Valdosta; his nephews, Jacob Norris and Benjamin Norris, both of Valdosta; his grandmother, Evelyn Jane Touchton of Valdosta. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Norris; his grandparents L.C. Norris and Julia Mae Norris, and his grandfather Ulyssee Touchton.

The visitation for family and friends will be at 9:00 am on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Enoch Creek Church. The celebration of life will begin at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family in care of Colby Norris, 3564 Deerfield Road, Valdosta, GA 31606. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home