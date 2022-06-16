Share with friends

Collin Bryce Harnage, 24, of Naylor passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022. He was born on December 21, 1997, in Valdosta and was a lifelong resident of Lowndes County. Collin was a member of Bethany Baptist Church, a graduate of Lowndes High School, and recently graduated from Valdosta State University with a Master’s Degree in Accounting. Collin was employed with Storm Services in Thomasville.

Collin knew how to love, he knew how to live life to the fullest, and he loved his family, friends and his wife, Jessie, with everything he had. He was a true southern gentleman, an organized planner, and a loyal friend to all. If someone was your friend, then Collin wanted to be their friend. He was respectful; always wanted to learn; always had goals; and always had a plan for how he would meet those goals. Collin was a hard worker and the life of every room he entered. He was SAVED and loved the Lord. We know he is rejoicing with our Lord and find comfort in his salvation. Praising the Lord!

Survivors include his wife, Jessie Leigh Harnage of Naylor; his parents, Lenn and Cindy Harnage of Hahira; his sister, Hannah Harnage of Hahira; paternal grandmother, Anne Harnage of Lenox and maternal grandfather, John H. Stalvey of Hahira; parents-in-law, Trey and Angela Hatcher of Naylor; brothers-in-law, Maxwell Hatcher, Perry Hatcher, Pierce Hatcher all of Naylor; grandparents-in-law, Maxwell and Glenda Green of Naylor and Lee and Linda Hatcher of Valdosta. In addition, he is survived by many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Vernon Harnage, maternal grandmother, Lynda Wetherington Stalvey and grandmother-in-law, Brenda Hatcher.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home with the Rev. Nick Kudyk and Pastor Chris Kendrick officiating.