Cloriene (Jo) Clark Baker, 89, of Valdosta, GA died on June 22, 2022.

Born in Live Oak, FL she was the daughter of the late Shelton Clark and late Mattie Warner Sasser. She attended Valdosta Technical College and became a licensed practical nurse (LPN). She retired from South Georgia Medical Center. She was a member of Forrest Park Church of Christ. She loved cooking and caring for her family and her passion was nursing.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather Jesse Hurst, her husband Lathan Jackson Baker, her daughter Jodi Karen Baker; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Novell Clark Morgan (S.M.), and twin sister, Loriene “Cindy” Clark Hingson (James).

She is survived by her sons, Alan (Vanessa) Baker and Jesse Baker; her daughter Anita (Bart) Bosch; her grandchildren, Tess Baker, Jake Baker, Ethan Baker (fiancée Emilee Bradford), Taylor (Kelsey) Bosch and Carly (Christian) Anderson; and her dear friend and caregiver, Lynn Luke.

Services will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 1:00 pm at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Mr. Bill Ward officiating.

The family would like to thank Hospice of South Georgia for their loving care, Laura, Robin, and numerous CNA’s.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Georgia Christian School, 4359 Dasher Road, Valdosta, GA 31601 or Hospice of South Georgia, P.O. Box 1727, Valdosta, GA 31603-1727. Condolences to the family made be made online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.