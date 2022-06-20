Share with friends

Calvin L. Smith, 64, of Valdosta, passed away peacefully at home, Friday, June 17, 2022. Born on September 20, 1957, he was a lifelong resident of South Georgia. He worked at Vicco Company for 15 years. Calvin enjoyed his time by fishing and hunting.

He was one of nine children born to the late Morris A. Smith and Hilda Smith. Survivors include his wife Jacqueline W. Smith; his children, Jason (Jennifer) Smith of Valdosta, GA., Jennifer (Rodney) Merritt of Chapel Hill, N.C.; his grandchildren, Finn Merritt of Chapel Hill, N.C and Ayden Smith of Valdosta, GA; his brothers Billy (Linda) Smith of Atlanta, GA, Richie (Cindy) Smith, of Monticello, FL, Robert Smith of Orlando, FL, Stewart (Lara)Smith of Gainesville, FL, Tim Smith of Madisonville, KY; his sister Brenda Smith of Monticello, FL; his brother-in-law and best friends, Robert (Peggy) Williams of Valdosta, GA.

He was preceded by death by his brothers, Roger Smith and Christopher Smith.

The family for Mr. Smith will receive friends at the McLane Lakewood Funeral Home on Monday, June 20, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. McLane Lakewood Funeral Home