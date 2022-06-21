Share with friends

Beverly Blakiston Cowart, 87, of Valdosta, GA, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022. She was born on July 4, 1934 in Paterson, NJ to the late Henry Kenneth Blakiston and Roma Sperling Blakiston. She had worked in civil service computer operations at Moody AFB for over 20 years. She was a member at Christ Episcopal Church, and enjoyed fishing, camping, knitting, gardening, and cooking. She loved her family and her pets.

Mrs. Cowart is survived by her sons, Eugene (Debra) Coombs, of Hahira, and Peter Gerald Cowart, of Troupeville; her grandsons, Joshua Grayson Coombs, of Washington State, and Jason Richard Coombs, of Stockbridge, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Blake Cowart, her parents, and a sister, Cynthia Foster.

A graveside service will be held at 10am on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Sunset Hill Cemetery with The Rev. Dr. David Perkins and Ms. Nancy Lutsko officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 103 E College Street, Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home