Luie Arthur (Art) Wisenbaker, IV, 59, of Charlotte, North Carolina and formerly of Valdosta, died on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Iron Station, North Carolina following a lengthy illness. He was born in Valdosta on July 25, 1962, to the late Luie Arthur, III., “Sonny” and Elizabeth “Itty Bitty” Parramore Wisenbaker. Art was a talented and gifted chef who loved people and loved helping others. In fact, he was at his happiest when helping others. His joyful personality uplifted many who came in contact with him. Art was also known for having a green thumb and greatly enjoyed gardening. He had a passion and love for animals from dogs to snakes (he was not afraid of snakes at all), and fish. Most importantly, Art was a Christian and is now in heaven with his savior, Jesus Christ and his mother and father.

Art is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth Kimberly (Kim) and Carlton Murray Johnson, Jr., of Cumming, Georgia; nephews, Carlton Murray Johnson, III., of Duluth, Georgia, and John Calvin Johnson and his wife Taylor Felmion Johnson of Birmingham, Alabama; his niece and her husband, Elizabeth Anne and Jackson Freeman Murray of Oakwood, Georgia; his nephew, Christian Samuel Johnson of Cumming, Georgia; his paternal aunt, Rosalind Wisenbaker Griffin of Fernandina, Florida, maternal aunt, Ada Alice Dolan of Charlotte, North Carolina; and all the Parramore family.

Services for Art Wisenbaker will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Mr. John Klimko officiating. The burial will follow in the Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to There’s Hope for the Hungry, 2100 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming, GA 30041, https://thereshopeforthehungry.org/ or Whispering Hope Women’s Resource & Pregnancy Center, 133 Samaritan Drive, Cumming, GA 30040. https://www.thereshope.org/