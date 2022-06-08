Share with friends

Allen Dale Armstrong was born May 25, 1939 and went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife Mary (Wisenbaker) Armstrong; his son and daughter-in-law, Dale & Vivian Armstrong (Brentwood, TN); daughter, Mary Michelle (Missy) Armstrong (Valdosta); son, Gary Allen Armstrong (Dasher); grandson, Dowling Kirk & Olivia Armstrong (Springhill, TN); grandson, Dawson Allen & Sam Armstrong (Jacksonville, FL); grandson, Davis Endsley Armstrong (Brentwood, TN); and granddaughter, Maryalice Dawn & Reed Smith (Nashville, TN). He is also survived by his brothers, Charles Ray & Diane Armstrong(Destin, FL), Berney & Lila Armstrong (Valdosta),Don and Betty Armstrong (Lake City, FL); and sister Alice Fay & Kurt Rodenberg (Ocala, FL); he was loved by numerous nieces, nephews, and sister-in-law, Anita Armstrong Scott. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Lois Armstrong of (Ida, LA); brother, Michael Armstrong (Dasher); son, Kirk Vernon Armstrong and daughter, Dawn Armstrong.

Al graduated from West Jefferson High School in Harvey, LA, where he excelled in athletics. He was outstanding in baseball and basketball. He played both basketball and baseball at Harding University and also at Valdosta State University. He was drafted to play baseball with the Philadelphia Phillies out of college. His time playing baseball was cut short due to his father’s serious car accident. He had to begin working to support the family. Although his baseball dreams were cut short; he learned to play golf at the age of twenty-six. With God given athleticism, he became one of the best amateur golfers in the South. Al won over one hundred amateur events. When he turned fifty he pursued the PGA Champions Tour and as fate would have it, twice his bid to qualify was cut short due to family tragedies.

His life as an entrepreneur began in the financial services business. Later he started Armstrong Loan Company and eventually found his niche in the automobile industry. He owned and operated his own car business as an automobile wholesaler until the week before he went to be the Lord. Ask anyone who worked with him, and they will all say something similar. “Al was a great car guy, and he was a mighty man of integrity.”

Al was fiercely LOYAL to his friends and his family. He served with commitment as an elder for thirty-two years at the Dasher Church of Christ. He was a founding board member of Georgia Christian Children’s Home. He also served as a board member at Georgia Christian School. His life was one act after another sharing his faith in the workplace and showing kindness and generosity to the least of these in our society. Most of his generosity was done in secret and for those less fortunate.

As father and husband, he was simply the best. He loved his wife, Mary for sixty-three years of marriage. He provided every opportunity possible for his children and loved them deeply. To understand his strength is to understand the trials he went through. His oldest daughter Missy was his labor of love for 60 years. Those trials produced a faith and understanding of our Savior Jesus Christ that led his every thought and motive.

The most amazing thing he did with his life was to pass on a legacy of faith. All his children and all of his four grandchildren are faithful Christians serving the Lord with the same zeal and tenacity that Al (PaPal) lived out.

He ran the race set before him and he ran it to win…which he did. Rest in the sweet peace of Jesus with those who went before you. Continue to be our cloud of witness and watch over us. Your presence has never been more powerful and your love will remain in us until we see you again.

The visitation for family and friends will be at 10:30 am on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Dasher Church of Christ. The celebration of life will begin at 12:00 pm.

Flowers can be sent to the Dasher Church of Christ or donations can be made to Georgia Christian school or Dasher Church of Christ. Interment will be at the Dasher Cemetery.

Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home