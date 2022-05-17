Share with friends

Tim Wood, 60, of Lake Park died Friday, May 13, 2022, at Langdale Hospice House. He was born in Valdosta on October 11, 1961, to the late Reverend W. C. Wood and Rheda Joyce Brewer Wood. Tim was a self-employed painter and his trademark was “Call Tim”. He was a Baptist. Tim enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching football, car racing and movies. He loved to eat.

Tim is survived by his estranged wife, Lynn Wood of Savannah, two sons, T. J. Wood, Jr. of Savannah and Charlie Wood of Winder, two daughters, Nicole Ozell of Savannah and Jessica Jennings (Jonathan) of Augusta, eleven grandchildren, Zach Wood, Noah Wood, Vanessa Wood, Katelyn Wood, Ella Wood, Aiden Wood, Amya Ozell, Aliza Ozell, Alicia Flowers, Matthew Flowers and Eleanor Jennings, two brothers, J. R. Wood (Liz) and Gene Wood (Deena). He is preceded in death by three brothers, David Wood, Jerry Wood and Bruce Wood and sister, Jennifer Drury.

A memorial service will be held Friday, May 20, 2022, at two p. m. in the Magnolia Room Chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home with Reverend Frank Gupton officiating. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com

