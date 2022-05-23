Share with friends

Lloyd Smith Crawford, 75, of Valdosta died May 1, 2022, at Fellowship Home, after a year of failing health. He was born on November 19,1946 in Gowanda, New York. At a very young age living in North Collins, NY he enjoyed independence and was commonly found visiting family and neighbors. At the age of 12 he converted to Christianity. Lloyd graduated High School in Eden, NY in 1964. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in psychology, in 1968 from SUNY (State University of New York) at Buffalo, NY. After graduation he enlisted in the Navy, where he served for 20 years from 1968-1988.

He married Arlene Hoyer, his college sweetheart in 1970. They lived together for 10 years in Cochranville, PA where he restored their circa 1797 stone farmhouse; eventually they settled in New Castle, DE. They enjoyed serving in the church together, Lloyd sang baritone and Arlene played piano and sang alto. They enjoyed attending many operas and music concerts at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia together. They also would frequently travel up and down the east coast visiting relatives and antiquing.

Lloyd would frequently say one of his best life decisions was joining the Navy. His Navy assignments ranged from Bainbridge, MD, Bath, ME, Philadelphia, PA but mostly Norfolk, VA. Around 1971, Lloyd was transferred to sea duty out of the Philadelphia Naval base. In 1972 he was sent overseas to the Mediterranean Sea for 6 months. He served as a first-class petty officer personnel man on several ships, including the aircraft carrier: the USS John F Kennedy, the USS Dwight D Eisenhower, the USS Inchon, as well as the USS Detroit.

While living in Virginia from 1987-1994, he was active in the Masons, Shriners and several churches including Bruton Parish in Colonial Williamsburg. He held seasonal work in Williamsburg enjoying historic reenactments and was active in the Virginia Choral Society. He had a talent and passion for the arts encompassing pottery, photography, drama, music and particularly, singing.

He moved to Valdosta during his senior years to help care for his ailing mother as she battled Alzheimer’s. He was an active member at Park Avenue Church and the Valdosta Choral Guild. He lived his faith by never meeting a stranger and has now returned home to our Lord and Savior, Jesus. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Vance and Beth Crawford of Wilmington, DE; his two daughters and sons-in-law, Catherine and Diego Zuniga of Bellingham, WA and Elizabeth and Kevin Toney of Wilmington, DE; and their mother, Arlene Crawford, New Castle, DE; six grandchildren; and his brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Sherrida Crawford of Valdosta. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert David Crawford and Marie Alice Smith Crawford. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on May 26th at Park Avenue Church. The burial with military honors will follow in the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Valdosta Choral Guild or Park Avenue Church Music Ministry. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home