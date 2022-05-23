Share with friends

Harry Stephen Skoropat, 70, of Valdosta, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at his residence. A lifelong resident of Valdosta, he was born on February 19, 1952 to the late Alexander Wilton Skoropat and Florine Willie Rykard Skoropat. Growing up in Valdosta, he was a member of the Championship 1970 VHS Wildcat Football team under Coach Wright Bazemore. He attended Valdosta State College and was a member of the KA fraternity. Mr. Skoropat was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, and he enjoyed fishing, gardening, and photography. He had worked in maintenance for Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Mr. Skoropat is survived by his wife Sandi Wilson Skoropat, of Valdosta; his daughter and son-in-law, Kristy and Will Bible, of Decatur, GA; his two grandchildren, Camilla Bible and Teddy Bible; his siblings, Mary Skoropat Parrott and Tony Parrott, of Tyrone, GA, Philip and Brenda Skoropat, of Tennessee, and Alex Skoropat, of Apopka, FL; his nieces and nephews, Stephen and Kerry Skoropat, Laura and Keith Reynolds, Rebecca and Carl Homer, Katie and Justin Joyce, and Amanda Holland; his brother-in-law, Phillip Faircloth, of Bainbridge, GA; special caretaker, Bobbie Rawls, numerous great nieces and great nephews; and longtime physician, Dr. John D. Anderson; and a special friend, Patrick Gallagher. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law, Ron Holland. He is now with his best buddies Bonnie, Early, and Lily.

A graveside service will be held at 11:45am on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens with Rev. John Akers and Rev. Dennis Massie officiating. A memorial service will be held that evening at 5pm at Ocean Pond Club House. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Humane Society, 1740 W. Gordon St., Valdosta, GA 31601. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane