Share with friends

Faye Harris Hutto, 84, of Valdosta, died on Monday, May 16, 2022, at her residence. She was born on October 3, 1937, in Kannapolis, South Carolina to the late John Archie Harris and Lucy Luander Smith Harris. She was a homemaker who loved cooking, especially good ol’ southern food, and ensured that anyone who came to her home, did not go away hungry. That was her ministry to all she came in contact with. She loved working in her frog garden and loved coloring. Above all, she loved her family dearly. Mrs. Faye was a member of the Swilley Hill Church of God.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Belinda and Freddy Lightsey of Valdosta, Bruce and Laurie Hutto of Houston, Texas, Johnny and Melinda Hutto of Valdosta, Teresa Hutto of Ozark, Alabama, and Wanda and Stewart Stanley of Valdosta; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert (RL) Hutto, and her siblings, Irvin Harris, Ethridge Harris, Mildred Savage, Doris Allman, and Mary Lou Talley.

Services for Faye Harris Hutto will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Swilley Hill Church of God with Rev. Andy Pearson and Pastor Donnie Radney officiating. The burial will follow in the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.