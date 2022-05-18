Share with friends

Elizabeth Redish Salter, 79, of Valdosta died Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Fellowship Home. She was born in Valdosta on February 3, 1943, to the late Ralph and Lenora Fender Redish. Mrs. Salter was a member of the Bemiss United Methodist Church and retired from Lowndes High School as the registrar. She loved to work in her backyard and knew just what buttons to push to get you going. Mrs. Salter loved watching Westerns, eating cereal, and watching the Golden Girls.

Survivors include her three sons and daughter-in-law, Ed and Felicia Yarbrough, Kenny and Amy Yarbrough, Bobby and Nikki Yarbrough all of Valdosta; her grandchildren, Zane Parsons, Reece Yarbrough, Ryan Yarbrough, Kyle Yarbrough, Zach Floyd, Stephanie Varnes, Emily Yarbrough, Maddie Yarbrough, Blake Yarbrough; 7-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Redish of Valdosta; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard (Dick) Salter; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Wade DeLoach, two brothers and sister-in-law, Wilburn Redish, Edgar and Ann Redish.

Funeral services will be held at 11am, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Ellis officiating. Entombment will follow in McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10am-11am at the McLane Funeral Home. Memorials may be to the Fellowship Home, 470 Fellowship Home Lane, Valdosta, GA 31602 or to Hospice of South Georgia, P. O. Box 1727, Valdosta, GA 31603-1727. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.